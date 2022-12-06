Detroit Lions News

Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.

What did Dan Campbell say about the Detroit Lions potentially claiming Baker Mayfield?

On Tuesday, Campbell joined the crew on the Stoney & Jansen Show, and when he was asked whether the Lions have talked about bringing in Mayfield, he said he and Brad Holmes had not had any conversations about it.

I never for a second thought it would be a good idea for the Lions to put in a claim for Mayfield, but it sure does make me feel better to hear Campbell say that he and Holmes have not even discussed the possibility.

The fact that Mayfield cannot even stick with the Carolina Panthers is saying something.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions put in a claim for Mayfield?

