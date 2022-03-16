in NFL

Baker Mayfield tweets message to Cleveland following after Browns meet with Deshaun Watson

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns reportedly met with Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who is presently being courted by multiple NFL teams.

One person who clearly was not thrilled with the Browns meeting with Watson was Browns QB, Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday night, Mayfield took to Twitter and posted the following message for Cleveland.

Nation, who do you think will be the Browns QB in 2022?

 

