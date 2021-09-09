Bally Sports Detroit makes decision on Jack Morris

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Bally Sports Detroit had made a decision on Detroit Tigers announcer, Jack Morris.

Petzold is reporting that Morris will return to the broadcast booth from his suspension this coming Friday.

From Detroit Free Press:

Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Jack Morriswill return to the broadcast booth Friday after serving a 23-day suspension for an apparent racist comment he made toward Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, Bally Sports Detroit senior vice president/general manager Greg Hammaren confirmed to the Free Press.

BSD declined to provide an official statement regarding Morris’ reinstatement.

