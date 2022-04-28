Baltimore Ravens acquire No. 23 pick 2022 Draft after sending WR to Cardinals

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in full swing, and we’ve got another deal to report.

The Baltimore Ravens have made the decision to trade WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as well as the No. 100 overall draft selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick:

The #Ravens have traded WR Hollywood Brown and No. 100 to the #Cardinals for the No. 23 pick. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

It was a career season last year for Brown, hauling in 92 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also now reunited with his collegiate teammate in Kyler Murray.

10 Rookies who can make an immediate fantasy football splash

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.

If you’re a fantasy football fan, you should hold this opinion — this draft is absolutely stellar. Several impact college position players will transition to the NFL, and some are coming off absurd, do-it-all efforts on college teams that weren’t very good overall.

There’s not a standout stud like Ja’Marr Chase, but I have 10 guys — five wide receivers, two tight ends, and three running backs — who I’ve had my eye on due to their insane production in college football daily fantasy last season. A few of them are getting slept on while others are well-known commodities.

Let’s break them down.

Wide Receivers

Drake London, USC

If I didn’t know any better, I’d have guessed Drake London was a 5’9″ slot receiver.

From a college DFS perspective, his results closer mirrored Cooper Kupp’s more so than the 6’4″ possession receiver he profiles to be in the NFL.

London saw a whopping 15.1 targets per game on a depleted Southern Cal offense. That was third in all of FBS. He was their do-it-all swiss army knife — just as Kupp is for the Rams.

Amazingly, despite being limited to just eight games, London scored seven times. That’s closer to the Mike Evans comparison you’ll see tossed around given their frames. He also broke the 1,000-yard mark (1,083) with pedestrian quarterback play.

