Just moments ago, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday’s matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

The players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston, and Jaylon Ferguson.

We have placed Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2021