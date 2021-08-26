Baltimore Ravens trade rookie draft pick to New England Patriots

According to reports, the Baltimore Ravens are trading rookie CB Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 7th round pick in 2022 and a 5th round pick in 2023.

As noted by Ari Meirov, the Ravens like Wade but they are already stacked at the CB position.

Wade was selected by the Ravens in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trade terms: #Ravens are trading rookie CB Shaun Wade to the #Patriots for a 7th-round pick in 2022 and a 5th-round pick in 2023, per @jeffzrebiec. Wade has impressed in preseason action, but Baltimore is stacked at DB and simply couldn't keep everyone. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2021