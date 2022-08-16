There is no question about it that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback when the 2022 regular season schedule kicks off in less than a month.

The question is, who will be the backup quarterback for the Lions in 2022? Will it be Tim Boyle, who was Goff’s primary backup in 2021, or will David Blough win the job?

Personally, I am not a big fan of either Boyle or Blough as an NFL quarterback and it will be worthwhile for Lions’ GM Brad Holmes to pay very close attention to the waiver wire as teams around the league make their cuts.

Baltimore Ravens’ trash should be Detroit Lions’ treasure

Just moments ago, news broke that the Baltimore Ravens have cut quarterback Brett Hundley, per a league source of Aaron Wilson.

Ravens cut quarterback Brett Hundley, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2022

Hundley, who was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, has played in 18 games during his NFL career. In those games, he has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards and 9 touchdowns to go along with 13 interceptions. When Aaron Rodgers was injured in 2017, Hundley stepped in and completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,836 yards and 9 touchdowns to go along with 12 interceptions.

During that 2017 season with the Packers, Huntley was 3-6 in his nine starts in place of Rodgers.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I don’t believe the Lions would win very many games with Hundley as their starter but I am confident that he would give them a better chance to win than Boyle or Blough would.

