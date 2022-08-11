Banner spotted in Detroit Lions meeting room speaks volumes [Photo]

If you tuned in to HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions,” you saw an epic performance by rookie Aidan Hutchinson as he belted out Michael Jackson’s Billy Jean in the Lions’ meeting room.

But what you almost certainly did not notice was the banner that was hanging in the back of the meeting room.

In case you cannot read the banner, here is what it says:

1992 – Last playoff win

1993 – Last divisional championship

1957 – Last league championship

There is no question about it that Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his players to know exactly how long it has been since the franchise had any real success and he hopes it will be a motivator.

Nation, do you think it makes a difference that the Detroit Lions’ new regime (Dan Campbell) is embracing the franchise’s past, unlike the old regime (Matt Patricia)?

