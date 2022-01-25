Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling learn Baseball Hall of Fame fate

UPDATE:

The votes are in and Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling, who were all on the Baseball Hall of Fame writer’s ballot for the final time, have learned their fate and none of them got enough votes to get into the HOF.

That being said, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is the only new member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Nation, do you agree with the writers?

FROM EARLIER: (As you can see, I was way off!)

Today is a very big day for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, and Sammy Sosa as all four former MLB greats are in their final year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, and Sosa were all considered one of the best (if not the best) at their position during their time in baseball but all four have controversy surrounding them, whether it be steroids, being a jerk to the media, or both.

Later today, the results will be revealed, and I believe that two of those four will get into the HOF.

*Note: 75% is needed to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

My prediction is that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will both end up with between 75-79% of the vote and will be in the Hall of Fame, while Schilling (I’ll go with 58-60%) and Sosa (let’s say 22-24%) will fall short in their final year of eligibility.

Other than Bonds and Clemens, I think the next closest vote-getters to getting in will be David Ortiz (will get in with around 88-90%), Scott Rolen (68-70%), and Todd Helton (55-58%).

Nation, is this the year that Bonds and Clemens finally get into the Hall of Fame?