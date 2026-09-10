Former Red Wings Defenseman Barry Melrose Dies

Barry Melrose, one of hockey’s most recognizable personalities and a man whose career included a substantial chapter inside the Detroit Red Wings organization, has died at 70.

Melrose’s wife, Cindy, confirmed his death Wednesday to ESPN’s Steve Levy, according to ESPN’s report announcing his death. Melrose had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, a diagnosis that led him to retire from ESPN after decades as one of the network’s signature NHL voices.

Most hockey fans will understandably remember the mullet, the suits, the unmistakable voice and the Los Angeles Kings team he coached to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final with Wayne Gretzky.

Detroit fans have another reason to remember him.

Melrose didn’t merely analyze the Red Wings from a television studio. He wore the Winged Wheel, developed players inside Detroit’s organization and eventually won a championship running its top minor-league affiliate.

Melrose Was Part of the Beginning of Detroit’s Turnaround

Melrose appeared in 35 NHL games for Detroit, playing 21 during the 1983-84 season and another 14 in 1985-86. He recorded one assist and 144 penalty minutes in those games, numbers that pretty accurately tell you what kind of defenseman he was. Nobody was confusing Barry Melrose with Bobby Orr.

The timing of that first Detroit season is more interesting than the statistics.

Melrose arrived in the same season that an 18-year-old Steve Yzerman began his NHL career after the Red Wings selected Yzerman fourth overall in the 1983 draft. Detroit had spent years near the bottom of the NHL, and 1983-84 marked its first playoff appearance since 1978.

Melrose wasn’t one of the stars who would eventually turn Detroit into a dynasty. He was there near the beginning of the transformation.

His connection to the organization also wasn’t finished when his NHL playing days ended.

Barry Melrose Won a Championship in the Red Wings Organization

Melrose spent portions of four seasons playing for the Adirondack Red Wings, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, before transitioning into coaching.

After winning a Memorial Cup with Medicine Hat and coaching Seattle in the WHL, he returned to Adirondack as head coach in 1989. Three seasons later, Melrose was serving as both head coach and general manager when Adirondack won the 1992 Calder Cup.

The American Hockey League’s official championship records list Melrose as both GM and coach of the 1991-92 champions, who defeated the St. John’s Maple Leafs in seven games. That roster included future NHL players such as Keith Primeau, Mike Sillinger, Sheldon Kennedy, Martin Lapointe and Bob Boughner.

That is the piece of Melrose’s career that tends to disappear beneath everything that followed.

For Detroit, it shouldn’t.

The Red Wings have spent their centennial era looking back at the people and periods that built the franchise’s history. Melrose belongs somewhere in that story, even if his chapter wasn’t played beneath Stanley Cup banners at Joe Louis Arena.

Hockey Knew Melrose Long After Detroit

Melrose left Detroit’s organization after that Calder Cup championship and immediately became an NHL head coach with Los Angeles. In his first season, the Kings reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Montreal.

His second career eventually became even more recognizable than his first.

Melrose joined ESPN permanently in the 1990s and spent decades explaining hockey to viewers with a style that was impossible to mistake for anybody else’s. He returned briefly to coaching with Tampa Bay in 2008 before going back to television.

When Melrose retired after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2023, Gretzky described him as a figure who transcended individual teams and said, simply, “Barry was our conductor,” according to ESPN’s account of the tribute.

That feels about right.

There were more accomplished players. There were coaches with more wins. There were analysts with quieter hair.

There was only one Barry Melrose.

And for a meaningful stretch of his remarkable hockey life, he was one of the Red Wings.