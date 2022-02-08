Barry Sanders admits he took joy in angering defenders with his ankle-breaking jukes [Video]

I may be a bit biased but there is no question in my mind that former Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders is not only the greatest running back in NFL history but he is also the most exciting player.

On Tuesday, Sanders joined Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show and he admitted that he took joy in angering defenders with his ankle-breaking jukes.

When asked about which of his NFL runs is his favorite, Sanders mentioned his amazing run against the New England Patriots.

Check it out.