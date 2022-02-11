Barry Sanders believes Super Bowl LVI is ‘set up for’ Matthew Stafford

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Stafford, of course, is in his first season with the Rams after being traded from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

On Thursday, Lions legend Barry Sanders joined the Maggie and Perloff show and he said that he believes that a lot of Detroit fans “feel a little bit a part of this” and that Super Bowl LVI is “set up” for Stafford to win.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

“I know I speak for a lot of Detroit fans in that, we feel a little bit a part of this. He provided us with so many great moments,” Sanders told the Maggie and Perloff show on Thursday. “I’ve loved seeing him in the situation where he’s been able to thrive, able to answer a lot of questions about the kind of player he is, the caliber of quarterback he is. He must feel good about what he’s been able to accomplish, and surrounded by.

“Now we get a chance to see, ‘OK, who is this guy, really?’ He’s been one of the best players in the league this year and has a chance to win a Super Bowl. So, I’m thrilled for him. I think he responds well [to the pressure]. This is what he’s been waiting for and dreaming about. I think he’s ready for the moment… He’s in the perfect situation, surrounded by a great team and coach. I think it’s kind of set up for him.”