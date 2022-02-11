Barry Sanders believes Super Bowl LVI is ‘set up for’ Matthew Stafford

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Stafford, of course, is in his first season with the Rams after being traded from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.
On Thursday, Lions legend Barry Sanders joined the Maggie and Perloff show and he said that he believes that a lot of Detroit fans “feel a little bit a part of this” and that Super Bowl LVI is “set up” for Stafford to win.
From 97.1 the Ticket:
“I know I speak for a lot of Detroit fans in that, we feel a little bit a part of this. He provided us with so many great moments,” Sanders told the Maggie and Perloff show on Thursday. “I’ve loved seeing him in the situation where he’s been able to thrive, able to answer a lot of questions about the kind of player he is, the caliber of quarterback he is. He must feel good about what he’s been able to accomplish, and surrounded by.
Nation, will Matthew Stafford rise to the occasion on the biggest stage in sports and win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams?
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings