Lions Notes

Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson welcome Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell to Detroit

Inside the Article:

The opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft is a wrap and our Detroit Lions landed two very good players in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. One day later, Gibbs and Campbell landed in the Motor City and they were greeted by Lions' legends, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Key Points

  • The Lions selected Gibbs and Campbell on Thursday night
  • A day later, the newest Lions were greeted by Barry and Megatron

The Lions tweeted out a pretty cool photo of the two GOATS greeting the future on Friday afternoon.

Barry Sanders Calvin Johnson Jahmyr Gibbs Jack Campbell

Gibbs says Barry is his favorite player

After meeting Barry, Gibbs said he is his favorite player.

“Meeting Barry, it's been a long dream of mine,” Gibbs said. “He's my favorite player ever.”

