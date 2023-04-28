The opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft is a wrap and our Detroit Lions landed two very good players in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. One day later, Gibbs and Campbell landed in the Motor City and they were greeted by Lions' legends, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson welcome Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell to Detroit

The Lions tweeted out a pretty cool photo of the two GOATS greeting the future on Friday afternoon.

Gibbs says Barry is his favorite player

After meeting Barry, Gibbs said he is his favorite player.

“Meeting Barry, it's been a long dream of mine,” Gibbs said. “He's my favorite player ever.”