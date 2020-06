Have you ever gotten into one of those marathon YouTube runs? You know, the one where you literally watch highlight video after highlight video for hours upon hours? Well, it happened to me again today and I stumbled across a video of the highlights from Barry Sanders‘ college days at Oklahoma State.

There is no question about it, Sanders was a bad man well before he stepped foot in the NFL. Check out this pair of highlight reels, including one from his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1988.