Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

By Don Drysdale

I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion, he is hands down the greatest running back ever to play football.

But despite his greatness, Barry never even had the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl because he never had a great team around him, especially when talking about the quarterback position.

During Super Bowl week in January, Sanders was in Miami on Super Bowl ‘Radio Row’ and he was asked if he would have won Super Bowls if his Lions’ teams had a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

Barry would not say for sure that the Lions would have won a Super Bowl, but his reaction made it pretty clear that having a great QB would have helped.

“It would have certainly helped things, that’s for sure,” Sanders said.

Let me take it one step further. If the Lions had a great QB (or even a slightly above average quarterback), he would have won a Super Bowl.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State land 5-star prospect Max Christie

"Our cup runneth over!" - Tom Izzo probably. https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/1280547218533969920 Fresh off the heels of the Emoni Bates commitment (yes, he's still committed), Michigan State men's basketball...
Detroit Tigers post hilarious mock scouting report for Patrick Mahomes, who they once drafted in 37th Round

There is no question about it that the Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in...
Flashback: 1992 line brawl between Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers [Video]

On February 9, 1992 Detroit Red Wings forward Bob Probert and New York Rangers forward Tie Domi dropped the gloves. Both were well known...
The Athletic's 'Expert NFL stadium rankings'

When ranking the stadiums around the NFL, it is a difficult task for somebody (like myself) who has only been to a few, yet...
Detroit Lions uniform/helmet combo redesign

If it were up to me, the Detroit Lions would wear their throwback uniforms every single time they play at Ford Field. They are...
NFL injury analyst gives thoughts on Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Unfortunately, for the Detroit Lions (and those of us who had to watch the Detroit Lions), Matthew Stafford suffered another back injury in 2019...
Detroit Lions/Pistons jersey swap is…interesting [Photo]

Ok, I will start off by saying that this is flat-out weird. As you can see below, @sims_sports_edits messed around and pulled off a Detroit...
