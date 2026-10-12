Barry Sanders Congratulates Jahmyr Gibbs After Record-Breaking TD

When you break a record belonging to Barry Sanders, you’ve accomplished something special. But when Sanders himself takes the time to congratulate you, that’s a moment you’ll probably remember for the rest of your life.

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs made NFL history during Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, surpassing Sanders for the most touchdowns scored by a player under the age of 25.

Rather than simply watching another young star rewrite the record books, Sanders delivered a heartfelt message to Gibbs, praising both his accomplishments and the incredible future that still lies ahead.

Barry Sanders Sends Special Message to Jahmyr Gibbs

Sanders, widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, congratulated Gibbs with a personal message following Sunday’s record-breaking performance.

“Hey, Jahmyr. I just wanted to congratulate you on breaking my record for the most touchdowns in NFL history by a player under 25. I’m really happy for you and your teammates. You consistently create big plays, and I really love watching you compete. And the best part? You are not even near being done yet. Congratulations again. Go Lions.” Congratulations from the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tNhsWc4iXw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2026

It’s difficult to imagine receiving a better compliment as a young NFL running back. Sanders didn’t just acknowledge the record; he made it clear that he genuinely enjoys watching Gibbs play and believes the 24-year-old has much more to accomplish.

As we previously reported, Gibbs moved past Sanders with his performance against Arizona, adding another remarkable achievement to his young career.

Gibbs Dominates Cardinals in Historic Performance

Gibbs certainly earned his place in the record books Sunday, delivering another explosive performance as Detroit improved to 3-2.

The Lions running back finished with 25 carries for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He also caught five passes for 56 yards, giving him 207 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

Those numbers tell an important story about what makes Gibbs so dangerous. He’s not simply a running back who can break off long runs; he’s a versatile offensive weapon who can punish defenses on the ground and through the passing game.

Gibbs’ performance was part of an offensive explosion that included three touchdown passes from Jared Goff and two touchdown receptions from Jameson Williams. Detroit scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Passing of the Torch

What makes Sanders’ message particularly meaningful is the connection between two generations of Lions running backs. Sanders spent his legendary career thrilling Detroit fans with his extraordinary vision, explosiveness and ability to make defenders miss.

Now Gibbs is providing a new generation of Lions fans with that same kind of excitement. Their running styles aren’t identical, but both possess the rare ability to turn an ordinary play into something unforgettable.

And perhaps the most exciting part of Sanders’ message was his reminder that Gibbs is nowhere near finished.

Barry Sanders knows greatness when he sees it. Judging by his message Sunday, he believes Jahmyr Gibbs has plenty more history left to make.