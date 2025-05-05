Barry Sanders Crowns Gibbs and Montgomery NFL’s Best RB Duo

Barry Sanders Gibbs Montgomery NFL's best RB duo

Barry Sanders says Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are the NFL’s best running back duo, and he explains why they could carry Detroit to the Super Bowl.

When Barry Sanders speaks, Detroit listens—and the entire NFL probably should too.

The Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions legend recently gave his stamp of approval to the current backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, calling them the best running back duo in the NFL. That’s not just high praise. That’s Barry Sanders praise.

Barry Sanders Believes in the Backfield

In a chat with USA Today, Sanders made it clear that he sees something special in this pairing—and it’s not just because they’re playing in Honolulu Blue.

“I think it’s the best combo in the NFL,” Sanders said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “You look at David Montgomery, he’s been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line. And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season…”

He’s not wrong. Gibbs exploded in 2024, putting up over 1,000 rushing yards, dazzling defenders with his elite burst, vision, and versatility as a pass-catcher. Meanwhile, Montgomery brought the thunder—pounding out tough yards between the tackles and wearing down defenses.

It’s the perfect storm of speed and power, and Barry Sanders has seen enough to call it what it is: elite.

Built to Win, Built to Last

Sanders also pointed out the importance of Detroit’s offensive line, which might be the true engine behind the team’s ground-and-pound success.

“There’s no reason to think that’s gonna change any time soon,” Sanders added. “You would think that if a Super Bowl is in the near future, that those two guys would be a big part of it.”

It’s not a stretch. The Lions’ offense was one of the league’s best last season, and with Ben Johnson’s playbook in motion and John Morton now at OC, they’re only looking to elevate the running game even further.

Detroit may have fallen short of the Super Bowl last year, but the formula is in place—and it runs right through the legs of Gibbs and Montgomery.

Why It Matters

Having one good back is nice. Having two that can carry a franchise? That’s rare. The Lions aren’t just stacking talent—they’re building an identity. A gritty, punishing, ground-based offense that also has explosion in its back pocket.

And now, they’ve got a Hall of Famer co-signing the vision.

