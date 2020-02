He’s the GOAT, and he’s also got a sense of humor!

Detroit Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders apparently has himself a fan in country music superstar Garth Brooks, who donned a Sanders jersey during his appearance at Ford Field last weekend.

However, some fans mistakenly believed that Brooks was expressing support for Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

So Barry himself decided to get in on the fun:

Barry Sanders/Garth Brooks 2020?