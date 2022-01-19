Barry Sanders greatest run of all-time is a no-brainer [Video]

If you had the pleasure of watching every single game that former Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders ever played as I have, you have been blessed to have witnessed the greatest running back in the history of the NFL.

In honor of Barry, we take a look back at what I believe is his greatest run of all time. (I may be biased because I was in the Silverdome when it happened, but I think most agree with me)

The run came on Jan. 5, 1992, during a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys and as you have probably seen hundreds of times before, it was absolutely amazing.

Note: If the video does not load, please click here.