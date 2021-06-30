Barry Sanders has message for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new regime in town led by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

On Tuesday, Lions legend Barry Sanders was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and he was asked about what advice he has for Campbell and Holmes.

“There’s been hockey championships, baseball championships, basketball championships, but Detroit is definitely a football town… absolutely,” Sanders said. “And there’s a thirst and a hunger to win.”

