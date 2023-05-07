Barry Sanders has warning for teams coming to Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions are on the upswing and there is plenty of optimism going around about what the team could do in 2023. After going from three wins in 2021 to nine wins in 2022, plenty believe the Lions will not only win the NFC North but they will also make some noise in the NFL Playoffs. One person who is clearly excited about what the Lions could do in 2023 is Hall of Fame running back, Barry Sanders.

Barry Sanders has warning for teams coming to Ford Field

Sanders recently took to Twitter to tweet about meeting Jahmyr Gibbs and the rest of the Lions' draft picks, and he gave teams coming to Ford Field a bit of a warning.

“It was such an honor to get to meet the Lions' draft picks and to get to show them our facility,” Sanders tweeted. “Fans' excitement is as high as it has ever been, & buzz around Detroit is incredible. I don't envy NFL teams that have to come into the #TheDEN this year. #ROARS will be LOUDER”