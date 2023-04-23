Don't look now but we are just five days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means we will soon know which players the Detroit Lions walk away with in the opening round. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round, which means they will have an opportunity to add two elite players to their roster. Lions legend Barry Sanders recently revealed who he would like the Lions to select in the upcoming draft.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL Draft is just five days away, and the Lions have two top-20 picks in the first round, which could help them add elite talent to their roster.

Sanders recently expressed his opinion on who the team should select in the upcoming draft. He hinted on Twitter that he would like the Lions to draft Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back selected.

While Sanders' opinion may carry weight with some fans, ultimately, it will be up to the Lions' front office to make the final decision on who they draft with their picks.

Barry Sanders hints at who Detroit Lions should select in 2023 NFL Draft

On Thursday, Sanders quote-tweeted a tweet about Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back selected in the upcoming draft. As you can see below, Sanders hinted (if you want to call it that) that he would like the Lions to select Robinson in the draft.

I shouldn't say where I would love to see him go… 😉

He is a very talented prospect, and I am always honored when a someone has found inspiration in what I did. Good luck @Bijan5Robinson , and maybe we will see you in #Detroit. And come on @gmfb – I know your official name. https://t.co/zBXqyEsPLb — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) April 21, 2023 - Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Only Time Will Tell

In past years, I have had a VERY good idea of what the Lions would do in the NFL Draft, but that is not the case this year. I don't expect the Lions to draft Robinson with the No. 6 pick, as that would be shocking, but I would not rule them out selecting him with the No. 18 overall pick in the opening round.