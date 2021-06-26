Barry Sanders HS football highlights are exactly what you would expect [Video]

Sharing is caring!

As we all know, Barry Sanders had an amazing college career at Oklahoma State and an equally amazing career in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. We have seen a countless number of highlights of Sanders shredding the competition at each of those levels, over and over again. But what many have not seen is some of the rare footage of where everything started for Sanders, at Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.

It’s no surprise that Sanders did what he did at the high school level and his supreme talent was obvious, well before the world knew his name.

