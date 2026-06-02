Jahmyr Gibbs Earns Ultimate Praise From Barry Sanders

The praise surrounding Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to grow, but it hits differently when it comes from the greatest running back in franchise history.

During a recent appearance on The Brad Galli Show, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders didn’t just compliment Gibbs. He compared him to some of the greatest running backs the NFL has ever seen.

Considering Sanders knows a thing or two about elite running back play, his comments carry plenty of weight.

Barry Sanders Sees Greatness in Jahmyr Gibbs

When asked what stands out most about watching Gibbs play, Sanders painted a picture that should have Lions fans smiling from ear to ear.

“I see so many great running backs that have played this game in him,” Sanders said.

Sanders went even further, pointing to specific traits that remind him of several legendary backs.

“Whether it’s the elusiveness of Gail Sayers, the suddenness of a Barry Sanders, or even Adrian Peterson, I see a lot of those qualities,” Sanders explained.

The Lions legend understands better than most how difficult it is to consistently make NFL defenders miss. That’s why Gibbs’ ability to create explosive plays continues to impress him.

“Knowing how difficult it is to deal with great defensive players, he makes it look easy a lot of the time,” Sanders said.

For Sanders, the similarities are impossible to ignore.

“I see so many great running backs in him,” he added.

Gibbs Already Taking Down Lions Records

The 2025 season was a historic one for Gibbs.

Not only did he establish himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons, but he also broke one of Sanders’ long-standing franchise records.

The Hall of Famer admitted he wasn’t shocked to see it happen.

“It was awesome. I wasn’t surprised,” Sanders said.

“He was on a heck of a pace.”

Rather than being protective of his records, Sanders is openly rooting for Gibbs to continue climbing the Lions record book.

“I’m hoping there are definitely more Barry Sanders records that are going to fall here soon,” Sanders said.

“I think that’s the first of many.”

That’s about as strong an endorsement as any player can receive from the franchise icon.

A New Reason to Love Watching the Lions

Sanders also revealed that Gibbs has changed the way he experiences Lions football.

Since retiring following the 1998 season, Sanders has watched plenty of great players come through Detroit. From Matthew Stafford to Calvin Johnson, there has been no shortage of star power.

Yet Gibbs has sparked something different.

“After I retired, we really haven’t had this kind of player at running back,” Sanders said.

“It’s a different experience for me going to games now.”

Sanders made it clear he appreciated other Lions stars throughout the years, but Gibbs occupies a special place because of their shared position.

“I loved Calvin Johnson and I loved Matthew Stafford, but having this kind of baller in the backfield lights a spark in me because all my life I’ve loved running backs,” Sanders explained.

The Hall of Famer then summed up exactly how special Gibbs has become to both the franchise and its fan base.

“To have one in the building at Ford Field, in his prime, is special.”

Why This Matters

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft despite criticism from national analysts who believed Detroit drafted a running back too early.

Three years later, Gibbs has become one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive players and one of the faces of the franchise.

Now, he has earned perhaps the ultimate compliment: the approval of Barry Sanders.

When the greatest running back in Lions history sees pieces of Gail Sayers, Adrian Peterson, and even himself in a player, that’s a statement worth paying attention to.

Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs has already established himself as one of the NFL’s elite running backs, but Barry Sanders believes the best may still be ahead. If Sanders is right, Lions fans could be witnessing the beginning of one of the greatest running back careers in franchise history.