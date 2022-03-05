in General Topic

Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, and Darren McCarty have hilarious outtake while filming Super Bowl commercial [Video]

As you can see in the video clip below, Detroit sports fan-favorites Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, and Darren McCarty recently joined forces to do a promotional commercial for the Sam Bernstein Law Firm.

While filming the commercial, which was aired during the Super Bowl, Sanders, Gibson, and McCarty, along with Mark Bernstein had some fun.

Not surprisingly, it was former Red Wings F Darren McCarty who started off the hilarious outtake.

Check it out.

Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

What do you think?

