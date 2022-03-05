Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, and Darren McCarty have hilarious outtake while filming Super Bowl commercial [Video]

As you can see in the video clip below, Detroit sports fan-favorites Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, and Darren McCarty recently joined forces to do a promotional commercial for the Sam Bernstein Law Firm.

While filming the commercial, which was aired during the Super Bowl, Sanders, Gibson, and McCarty, along with Mark Bernstein had some fun.

Not surprisingly, it was former Red Wings F Darren McCarty who started off the hilarious outtake.

Check it out.

You’ve seen the final product now enjoy the outtakes. Always a fun time and you never know what you are going to get with these gentlemen on set. 🤣🏈⚾️🏒⚖️ @DarrenMcCarty4 @BarrySanders @23KGibby pic.twitter.com/cRmEvxBvwK — The Sam Bernstein Law Firm (@CallSam) March 4, 2022

Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

Ever wonder what it takes to put a Super Bowl commercial together? Well wonder no more! Take a look at our behind-the-scenes video and get a special look at what it was like when @BarrySanders, @23KGibby, @DarrenMcCarty4 and Mark all got together. 🏈⚾️🏒⚖️ pic.twitter.com/URXSBpHdSG — The Sam Bernstein Law Firm (@CallSam) February 14, 2022