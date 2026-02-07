Barry Sanders Opens Up on Stafford’s Success After Leaving Detroit

Some Detroit Lions legacies never fade, and two of the biggest are still deeply connected, even if their careers took very different paths.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders recently shared his honest thoughts on former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, and it’s clear the respect runs deep.

Sanders, one of the most beloved figures in Detroit sports history, knows better than most how complicated greatness can be in the Motor City. Despite piling up jaw-dropping numbers during his 10-year career, a Super Bowl never came his way. Stafford, meanwhile, endured years of frustration in Detroit before finally breaking through after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

And Sanders? He’s been cheering from afar.

Barry Sanders Still Rooting for Stafford

While speaking publicly, Sanders made it clear that Stafford’s success has brought joy to plenty of former Lions players — and fans.

“I think there’s a good number of us that still take some satisfaction in the success that he’s had and wish him well,” Sanders said. “When he won the Super Bowl his first year away from Detroit, I think there was a lot of us cheering him on.”

That sentiment has long existed among Lions fans who watched Stafford carry undermanned rosters for years. His immediate Super Bowl win with the Rams only reinforced what many in Detroit already believed — that the quarterback was never the problem.

“He’s Still Playing at an Elite Level”

Sanders didn’t stop there. In classic Barry fashion, he even joked about how much football Stafford might have left.

“You see the level that the guy’s still playing at, I think he has 10 years left in him,” Sanders said. “But it’s great to see him performing at a high level, especially looking at some of the serious injuries he’s had over the last few years. So, yeah. I’m excited about that and … it’s great for Matthew.”

Coming from one of the game’s most respected voices, that’s high praise, especially considering Stafford’s physical toll over the years.

Stafford’s MVP Season Changes the Conversation

Stafford’s 2025 season only strengthened Sanders’ point. The Rams quarterback led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, earning AP NFL MVP honors for the first time in his career. At 37 years old, he became the oldest first-time MVP winner in league history.

Despite offseason retirement chatter, Stafford put that speculation to rest while accepting the award, confirming he plans to return in 2026, with his family proudly by his side.

A Shared Lions Legacy

Barry Sanders and Matthew Stafford may never have shared a huddle, but their careers are forever linked by Detroit. Both carried the franchise during difficult stretches. Both earned the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans. And both remain symbols of elite talent that deserved more postseason success in Honolulu blue.

Sometimes, validation comes later, and sometimes, it comes from legends who truly understand the journey.