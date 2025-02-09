fb
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders Picks Super Bowl LIX Winner

W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has weighed in on the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX matchup, and he's picking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking recently about the game, Sanders highlighted the playmakers on both sides of the ball, ultimately siding with the Eagles' roster and motivation.

Barry Sanders Chooses the Eagles

When asked to make his prediction, Sanders pointed to Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back, and suggested that the team has a slight edge due to its abundance of playmakers. “Let me go with Saquon (Barkley). I feel like the Eagles might have more playmakers,” Sanders said. “Maybe they have more motivation this time around. So, I’ll go with Saquon and the Eagles.”

A Look at the Super Bowl LIX Matchup

The Eagles, boasting a well-rounded team with explosive weapons like Barkley, have had a strong season. With a potent offense and a solid defense, Philadelphia heads into Super Bowl LIX as a tough contender. Sanders' confidence in the Eagles' playmaking ability makes them his choice to win it all.

As the Super Bowl nears, fans across the league are eager to see how the Eagles' depth and talent match up against their opponents. But for Barry Sanders, it's the Eagles' time to shine, and he’s expecting them to leave it all on the field in pursuit of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
