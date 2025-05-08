Barry Sanders Praises Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes for Detroit Lions’ Success

Barry Sanders says Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have done “miraculous” work in Detroit. Here’s why he believes the Lions are now built to win.

When Barry Sanders speaks, Detroit listens.

The legendary Detroit Lions running back doesn’t toss around compliments lightly, but he couldn’t hold back his admiration for what head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have done to revitalize the franchise.

In a recent interview, Sanders called their work in Detroit nothing short of “miraculous.”

“What they’ve done, what Coach Campbell has done, and what Brad Holmes has done has been just miraculous, honestly,” Sanders said during an interview with USA Today and quoted by MLive. “And it really goes back to every decision they’ve made personnel-wise, how they treat the players.”

Changing the Culture, Changing the Results

Sanders, who endured plenty of heartbreak during his Hall of Fame career in Detroit, knows firsthand what a functional football operation doesn’t look like. That’s what makes the Lions’ transformation under Campbell and Holmes all the more meaningful.

“Coach Campbell’s in-game philosophy—he’s really changed the story about the Lions,” Sanders continued. “You see how he does things like going for it on fourth down, giving his team so many more opportunities.”

Indeed, Campbell’s aggressive play-calling has become a hallmark of this new Lions era. Whether it’s rolling the dice on fourth-and-short or showing unwavering trust in players like Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Campbell’s mindset has fueled two straight playoff runs—including last year’s 15-2 regular season and No. 1 seed in the NFC.

A Front Office That Gets It

While Campbell is the face of the sideline, Holmes is the mastermind behind the roster. From drafting stars like Penei Sewell, Brian Branch, and Jameson Williams, to pulling off surprise hits like Sam LaPorta and Malcolm Rodriguez, the Lions’ front office has built a core that’s young, hungry, and built to last.

Sanders sees that, too.

“That’s why I feel confident, going forward, that they have the ingredients and they understand the kind of players they’re looking for,” Sanders said. “They’ve already done a great job of picking in the draft and in free agency.”

From Laughingstock to NFC Powerhouse

The national narrative around the Lions has changed—fast.

Just a few years ago, Detroit was an afterthought. Now? They’re a legitimate contender.

“It was just a few short years ago when no one took us seriously, and now you’re looking at two deep playoff runs and really being one of the teams in the NFC that people consider one of the better teams on that side of the bracket,” Sanders said. “And so that’s really all you can ask for.”

The Bottom Line

Barry Sanders has seen a lot in Detroit. He’s seen wasted talent. He’s seen bad coaching, bad ownership, and lost seasons.

But now, for the first time in decades, he sees hope with structure. He sees talent with leadership. He sees a franchise doing things the right way—from the front office to the field.

And if Barry’s excited for what comes next, Lions fans should be, too.