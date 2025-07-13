Barry Sanders Reveals Details of 2024 Heart Attack: “It Was a Wake-Up Call”

NFL legend Barry Sanders, one of the most electrifying running backs in league history, is opening up about the heart attack he suffered on Father’s Day in 2024. In recent interviews with NBC News, CBS Sports, and A&E, Sanders shared details of the life-threatening scare and how it’s changed his approach to health and wellness.

“I Was Just Blown Away”

Sanders, known for his durability and elusiveness over 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, said he never expected a heart attack to be part of his story.

“When the doctor said, ‘You had a heart attack,’ I was just blown away,” Sanders told NBC. “They showed me the tear in the heart muscle, and that was the last thing on my mind.”

Despite his background as a professional athlete, Sanders admitted he wasn’t familiar with key risk factors like LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol. “I didn’t know anything about LDLC,” he said. “There was just a certain ignorance that I had.”

12 Hours of Chest Pain

Sanders described waking up on Father’s Day with a burning sensation in his chest that lasted more than 12 hours. It wasn’t until that evening that he finally went to the hospital.

“The most important thing is, even before you have symptoms, get checked,” he said. “Talk to your doctor, have that conversation about your LDLC.”

A Shift in Lifestyle

Since the incident, Sanders has made significant changes, including daily walks and healthier eating habits. What once seemed like a low-impact activity now has a new meaning for the former Pro Bowler.

“Being the kind of athlete that I was, I would see people walking and wonder, ‘What kind of workout is that?’” he told CBS Sports. “But there’s a thing called a heart-healthy workout. It’s not about intensity, it’s about consistency.”

Now, Sanders says he’s healthier and happier, with a better understanding of how to take care of his body long after his playing days ended.

“Know Your Numbers”

Beyond his personal journey, Sanders is using his platform to raise awareness around heart health, encouraging fans to take their own risks seriously.

“That’s one of the things we have to really stress — know your numbers, know where you are with this,” he said.

A Message to Others

Sanders’ story is a reminder that heart attacks can strike anyone, regardless of age or fitness level. His openness about his experience aims to break down stigmas and prompt more people to take preventive steps.

“I was one of those individuals who didn’t know the symptoms,” Sanders said. “But I’ve learned, and I want others to learn too.”