Barry Sanders says D’Andre Swift should be proud of his rookie campaign

The Detroit Lions will look substantially different the next time they hit the field, both in terms of on-field talent and those patrolling the sidelines.

With a new head coaching staff and a new starting quarterback, another chapter in the franchise is on the verge of being penned – and fans of the team are hoping for a happier ending this time around.

The most recognizable former player the franchise boasts is none other than Barry Sanders, who reacted to the news of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford deal that saw Jared Goff come the other way to the Motor City.

While it isn’t clear which of the team’s free-agents will ultimately decide to return for next season, one element of the offense that will be back impressed the former running back.

Sanders had high praise for D’Andre Swift, whom the Lions took with the 3rd pick in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft.

“I thought it was a solid rookie campaign,” Sanders said of Swift. “(One) 100-yard game. I think he showed he’s adjusted well to the NFL game — NFL speed — and so you would think he would be able to figure into the plans going forward, and maybe establish himself as the guy. I don’t know where all the other guys are going, I think I heard Adrian (Peterson) might not be interested in coming back. I guess that’s what I heard recently.”

And then Kerryon (Johnson is around) as well. But yeah, I think D’Andre Swift can be proud of his rookie campaign and that’s always a big lesson for a lot of guys, that first year. Just to see their ability against pro players and that kind of thing.”

While Peterson did express a level of interest in a second season with Detroit, he didn’t exactly sound open to having to be part of a rebuild. Naturally, Swift would shoulder a higher load of the offensive attack should Peterson ultimately decide to continue his career elsewhere.

It’s always good to get praise from one of the greatest players in NFL history, and Swift has earned it from Sanders.

– – Quotes via Kyle Meinke of MLive Link – –