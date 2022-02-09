in Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders says he could’ve had 3,000 yards in a season under certain head coach

Anyone who knows football knows that Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is the greatest running back to ever play the game of football.

But even Barry’s biggest supporters may have to shake their heads a bit about his most recent prediction.

During an interview with Jim Rome, Sanders says he could have rushed for 3,000 yards in a 17-game season if Kyle Shanahan was his head coach.

Sanders later backtracked a bit by lowering his number to 2,500 rushing yards but that is still pretty damn impressive!

In case you don’t have your calculator out, 3,000 yards in a season would be roughly 176.5 yards per game. 2,500 yards would be about 147.1 yards per game.

I love Barry but this seems just a bit ambitious!

Heck, who am I kidding??? Of course, he could do it!

What do you think?

