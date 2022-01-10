Barry Sanders sends message to Detroit Lions organization

No matter what the situation, it is always a great feeling to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

One person who agrees with that notion is Lions legend Barry Sanders, who took to Twitter following Sunday’s 37-30 win over the Packers.

As you can see below, Sanders congratulated the Ford family, the coaches, and the players for beating Green Bay. Sanders added that if the Lions “can build on the culture we adopted this year, I am excited for 2022 and beyond.”