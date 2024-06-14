Barry Sanders Son Receives Offer From Michigan State Football





Michigan State football is continuing its tradition of recruiting players with notable familial connections. The Spartans have extended a gray-shirt offer to Noah Sanders, the son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders. Noah, currently a running back at Wylie E. Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan, announced his excitement about the offer on social media.

Noah Sanders’ Announcement

“Blessed to receive a (gs) Offer to Michigan State University,” Noah shared on Twitter, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity to join the Spartans. A gray-shirt offer means Noah would start classes in the winter semester, allowing him to preserve his four years of eligibility over five years. As a three-star recruit, Noah is a key player for the Falcons and has caught the attention of other universities, including Bowling Green and Toledo.

Family Ties to Michigan State

Noah’s connection to Michigan State extends beyond his recent offer. His older brother Nick Sanders is a member of the MSU basketball team, and their father, Barry Sanders, is often seen around the campus. This strong family presence could play a significant role in Noah’s decision-making process, although he remains open to exploring other offers.

According to Michael France from Spartan Nation, Noah Sanders considers Michigan State a serious contender for his future football career.

“I’ve been up to Michigan State numerous times, also there for my brother (Nick), who is on the basketball team,” Sanders told France. “Whenever I’m up there for football, I can always see basketball, and whenever I’m up there for basketball, I try to see the coaches for football. But (Bhonapha) kinda just watched me develop through my track, and stuff like that, and that’s kind of the connection we’ve been having and that’s where he sees me at with the offer and just heading forward.”

Coach Keith Bhonapha’s Influence

Keith Bhonapha, Michigan State’s running backs coach, has been instrumental in pursuing Noah Sanders. In an interview with Michael France, Noah discussed his interactions with the MSU football staff. “Whenever I’m up there for football, I can always see basketball, and whenever I’m up there for basketball, I try to see the coaches for football,” Noah said, highlighting the dual-sport connections during his visits.

A New Sanders Legacy at Michigan State?

As Noah Sanders approaches his senior year, there is growing anticipation among Spartan fans for the possibility of witnessing another Sanders make a significant impact at Michigan State. With his family’s legacy and his own potential, Noah’s decision will be closely watched as he moves forward in his football journey.