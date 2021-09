It will be a full house at Ford Field on Sunday and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has a message for the fans planning on going to the game.

Take a look as Sanders teaches Lions fans how to act properly now that they are allowed back in stadiums.

Something tells us that this will not work.

Watch @BarrySanders teach fans how to act properly now that they're allowed back into football stadiums.. pic.twitter.com/SUVLpPBqM2 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 12, 2021