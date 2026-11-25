Tributes continue to pour in following the news that longtime Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford passed away at the age of 101. On Wednesday morning, Lions legend Barry Sanders took to social media to share some heartfelt words about Mrs. Ford and the relationship they developed over the years.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Sanders, who was selected by the Lions with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Detroit. His relationship with the Ford family extended well beyond his playing days, and his latest statement provides a glimpse into the personal impact Mrs. Ford had on his life.

Barry Sanders Honors Martha Firestone Ford

In a statement posted on X, Sanders remembered Mrs. Ford for her kindness, sense of humor, and the way she always welcomed him and his family.

“Mrs. Ford was the definition of class. She was kind, funny and down-to-earth. Since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989, she always warmly welcomed me and my family. I feel lucky to have known her, and have so many fond memories of her that I will always cherish. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family especially Sheila, Bill, Muff and Elizabeth, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.”

Lions and NFL Also Pay Tribute

Sanders’ tribute comes after the Lions released their own heartfelt statement honoring Mrs. Ford’s dedication to the organization and the city of Detroit. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane, also released a joint statement expressing their condolences to the Ford family.

While Sanders will forever be remembered for the incredible things he accomplished on the football field, his message serves as a reminder of the relationships that extend beyond the game. With the Lions preparing to host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, it will undoubtedly be an emotional afternoon at Ford Field.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Ford and Firestone families and the entire Detroit Lions organization. Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford.