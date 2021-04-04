Barry Sanders tweets out ‘Black and Blue’ Detroit Lions concept helmet [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

While scrolling back through Barry Sanders‘ Twitter account this afternoon (I was bored), I came across a tweet featuring a “Black and Blue” Detroit Lions concept helmet that I thought you all would enjoy.

Sanders tweeted out a photo of a ‘Black and Blue’ Detroit Lions concept helmet that he autographed for a fan and it was too cool not to share with you.

Though the sticker job could be much cleaner, the helmet itself is pretty damn sweet!

Nation, would you like to see the Lions where this helmet? Heck, they could even include the autograph on it!

Trending around the Web

As you can see below, Barry has received quite a few Detroit Lions concept helmets to sign!

The creativity of fans has been unreal – especially on helmets – @Lions @NFL fans have sent me virtually every type of custom Lions helmet you can imagine – @SchwartzSports1 #SandersHoliday pic.twitter.com/OiTAHdkGXb — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 14, 2020