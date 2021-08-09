Barry Sanders weighs in on Calvin Johnson/Detroit Lions situation

Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night and as expected, he did not thank the Detroit Lions organization.

Johnson has made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with the Lions until they pay him the money they made him give back when he retired and he stood his ground by leaving them out of his acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Lions legend Barry Sanders told ESPN that Johnson is “well-deserving” of the Hall of Fame and that he feels Johnson’s relationship with the Lions will improve with time.

“Give it another couple years, everyone will come around and realize the value,” Sanders said.

Below is the transcript of what Sanders had to say.

Lions great and fellow HOFer Barry Sanders told ESPN that Johnson is “very well deserving” of this honor. Sanders also feels that the relationship with the Lions will improve with time. “Give it another couple years, everyone will come around and realize the value,” Sanders said. pic.twitter.com/gtejUFZXYv — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 9, 2021