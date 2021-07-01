Barry Sanders weighs in on Calvin Johnson’s situation with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

So, what does Barry Sanders think about the situation between the Detroit Lions and Calvin Johnson?

Well, Carlos Monerrez of the Detroit Free Press was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Wednesday and he was on a mission to find out what Sanders thinks about “how and why the Lions not repaired their relationship with the franchise’s greatest receiver?”

Here is what Sanders had to say about the situation.

“I mean, it’s hard to say. I don’t know,” Sanders said during his pro-am round at the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. “I haven’t talked to Calvin so I don’t know how sort of dug in he is. I’m sure eventually both sides will come around. It always takes a little time.”

“We know how valuable Calvin was to the franchise and I’m assuming there will a pretty good group (from the Lions) down in Ohio,” Sanders said. “I’m expecting the Lions family to be there to welcome him in to the Hall of Fame.”

Nation, do you think the Lions and Johnson will be on good terms by the time he is officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?