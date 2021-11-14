Barry Sanders weighs in on Detroit Lions tie vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

A tie is better than a loss, right?
Well, some feel like that is true and some don’t but regardless, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is proud of how the Detroit Lions played on Sunday during their 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Following the game, Sanders tweeted out a photo of the final score and said how proud he is of the Lions.
“So proud of how the Lions fought today…” Sanders tweeted.
So proud of how the @Lions fought today… @NFL pic.twitter.com/Se8aCLNnvP
— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 14, 2021