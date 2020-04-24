Barry Sanders welcomes Jeff Okudah to Detroit Lions [Video]

The Detroit Lions got their man, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall Draft Pick in this year’s annual festivities.

And while several Lions players have taken to social media to welcome their new teammate to the Motor City, one former Lions legend did the same with a personalized video message for Okudah: Barry Sanders.

“I remember what it was like to be in your shoes,” he said. “The beginning of your NFL career is such an exciting time, and you have so many milestones ahead of you.”