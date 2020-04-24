41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders welcomes Jeff Okudah to Detroit Lions [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ Day 2 Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
The opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and though the Detroit Lions were not able to trade down like...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions draft CB Jeff Okudah: First Round Grade

Don Drysdale - 0
My hope going into the 2020 NFL Draft was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would be able to trade the No. 3 pick...
Read more

The Detroit Lions got their man, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall Draft Pick in this year’s annual festivities.

And while several Lions players have taken to social media to welcome their new teammate to the Motor City, one former Lions legend did the same with a personalized video message for Okudah: Barry Sanders.

“I remember what it was like to be in your shoes,” he said. “The beginning of your NFL career is such an exciting time, and you have so many milestones ahead of you.”

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views35

More on this topic

Previous articleBrother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott passes away
Next article2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 pick order

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.