Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in hot water following alleged pattern of sexual violence

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has found himself in hot water following an alleged pattern of sexual violence, according to a report by Julia Black of Business Insider.

In the report, Black says she spoke to “more than two dozen” women with direct experience with Portnoy.

From Business Insider:

“Insider spoke with more than two dozen people with direct experience with Portnoy and Barstool, including eight current or former employees,” said Black. “Some women, as young as 19 who had no professional connection to Portnoy, recounted having sexually explicit online exchanges with him. Three of these women said they had sex with Portnoy, now 44, and that the encounters turned into frightening and humiliating experiences that have taken a toll on their mental health. Two, including Madison, said Portnoy both choked and filmed them without advance permission; another, who has had depression, said she was suicidal after the two had sex.”

The report went on to provide a detailed story about a woman named Madison who Portnoy flew to his Nantucket home. The women provided Black with the details about what Portnoy did to her during that visit and how she was scared.

From there, things escalated until, as Madison put it, “I felt like I was just a human sex doll.”

Two days later, Madison texted a close friend. “It was so rough I felt like I was being raped he video taped me and spit in my mouth and choked me so hard I couldn’t breathe,” she wrote in messages viewed by Insider. “And it hurt and I was literally screaming in pain.”

She recalled crying and shouting, “Too much! Too much!” and “It hurts!”

“It was so painful,” Madison said. “I kept trying to get away and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me.'”

But Portnoy, she said, “just went harder.”

Source: – https://www.businessinsider.com/barstool-sports-dave-portnoy-sex-choking-violent-stoolies