Barstool Sports reveals who would play Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell in a movie

In case you have not heard, actor/comedian Kevin James is playing New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in a Netflix series titled, ‘Home Team’ which will be released on January 28th.

First trailer for ‘Home Team’ starring Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The series hits Netflix on January 28th. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/TvxApqM6FG — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports released an article in which they take a look at which celebrity would play each NFL head coach in a movie.

When it comes to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Barstool believes professional wrestler/actor Paul Wight is the perfect match.

Personally, I think this may be the worst comparison I have ever heard.

Nation, who do you think would play Dan Campbell in a movie?