Bart Scott bets house Detroit Lions won’t win over 7 games with Matthew Stafford; Dan Orlovsky’s response is gold

On Tuesday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up!”, former NFL player Bart Scott said he would bet his house the Detroit Lions will not win more than seven games in 2020 if Matthew Stafford is their quarterback.

Immediately after Scott spewed his nonsense, former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky immediately called him on the bet.

Check it out.

This is why I love @danorlovsky7 so much.Straight up just gave him the “bet” pic.twitter.com/T08CAvzSKP — HOCKENSON SZN (@Detroit_Szn) January 8, 2020

Ladies and gents, we have a bet!

Let’s go Lions!