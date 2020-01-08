17.5 F
Detroit Lions News

Bart Scott bets house Detroit Lions won’t win over 7 games with Matthew Stafford; Dan Orlovsky’s response is gold

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Red Wings News

Montreal forward pays up for boarding Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green was boarded from behind by Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins, who is now...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Source: Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose won’t be traded unless he requests it

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose continues to make his case for NBA 6th Man of the Year in his...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Tuesday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up!”, former NFL player Bart Scott said he would bet his house the Detroit Lions will not win more than seven games in 2020 if Matthew Stafford is their quarterback.

Immediately after Scott spewed his nonsense, former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky immediately called him on the bet.

Check it out.

Ladies and gents, we have a bet!

Let’s go Lions!

