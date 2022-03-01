in MLB

Baseball world takes to social media to react to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s announcement

17 Views 3 Votes

Just moments ago, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference to announce that MLB and the MLBPA did not come to an agreement on collective bargaining agreement and that Opening Day will not take place on March 31 as previously scheduled.

Following the announcement, baseball fans flooded social media to bash Manfred.

Here are some of the best tweets.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially announces that he is canceling games for 2022 season