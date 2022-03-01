Baseball world takes to social media to react to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s announcement

Just moments ago, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference to announce that MLB and the MLBPA did not come to an agreement on collective bargaining agreement and that Opening Day will not take place on March 31 as previously scheduled.

Following the announcement, baseball fans flooded social media to bash Manfred.

Here are some of the best tweets.

Yep. I’m switching to @MLS. I’ll continue watching and supporting college baseball and international leagues, but the utter failure at the top of @MLB – especially given the events going on around the world right now – just has me so turned off that I cannot be made to care NEmor — Chris Fredregill 🇺🇦 (@ChrisFredregill) March 1, 2022

Because the owners have been gunning for this point the whole time. This was step 1, where step 2 is “cancel games for long enough for some players to start turning on the union.” Step 3 is no union. — gregarro ivinolidovich (@thewizrad) March 1, 2022

Satan can do a lot of things. — Ladies of Nationals Baseball (@LONTDC1) March 1, 2022

This just in, ive canceled my interest in baseball — jon snowglobe (@jonsnowglobe) March 1, 2022

Owners are idiots. Fans are craving baseball with pandemic going on and their greed takes center stage. What a joke! — Scott Halstead (@Halstead2010) March 1, 2022

Screw Manfred and all his dirtbag billionaire owners. Screw them for locking the players out, for waiting six weeks before showing up to the table, and for sacrificing nearly nothing toward good faith negotiations, all at the expense of us, the fans. #FireManfred — Jared Diskin (@JDisk98) March 1, 2022

I’m taking this year off from attending any MLB games. Screw them. — Jake (@Andylikesfun) March 1, 2022

That’s it. As a loyal baseball fan since 1892 in the days of Buttercup Dickerson and Cannonball Titcomb, I will never watch another game again. This sport has been tainted forever. Good riddance. — swervathon (@69icy69chimp) March 1, 2022

There is no deal today. There was never going to be a deal today as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that will make it a 4-0 ballgame — NBA SUPERFAN (@Marino87484600) March 1, 2022