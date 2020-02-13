21.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Basketball commentator explains why nobody wanted Andre Drummond

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Pistons unceremoniously shipped out center Andre Drummond at last week’s NBA Trade Deadline to the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to some animosity between Drummond and the franchise he suited up for since being drafted in 2012.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto explained why the market was low for Drummond (landing the Pistons only two expiring contracts and a future second round draft selection in return).

“A long time ago, you would see these big guys playing, and they couldn’t move,” Pluto said. “Drummond is the leading rebounder in the NBA, and he’s been an All-Star a couple times. Detroit thought they could win big with this guy. They paid a lot of money for him, and then they had a bunch of guys hurt. Their payroll got high, so they decided to tank.”

“(Drummond) has a player option next year for $28 million, but it’s not like a contract that goes out four years. So he could maybe be a free agent in the summer, or most people think he will pick up that option because they don’t like big guys anymore in the NBA,” Pluto said.

“(Drummond), who would have been loved 15 years ago, suddenly now no one is going to take him,” he continued. “And the Cavs held on to Tristan Thompson as well because no one wanted him, either.

The center position certainly isn’t what it once was in a league transitioning away from it.

– – Quotes courtesy of AMANDA RABINOWITZ of WOSU Link– –

