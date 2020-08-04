41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Battle at the Big House high school football showcase canceled due to COVID-19

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
SourceHugh Bernreuter
ViaMLive

Chalk up another sports casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All high school football games that were slated to take place at the University of Michigan’s Big House have been cancelled.

Among the matchups that had been scheduled to begin August 27 include Frankenmuth and Goodrich, Midland Dow and Grand Blanc, and Pinckney and Clarkston.

“With the state waiting until the (Aug.) 20th to confirm schedules and with all the planning and logistics for it to take place, they needed a yes or no and they couldn’t get a yes or no,” Frankenmuth athletic director Kevin Schwedler said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s understandable. It’s unfortunate for the seniors … they were really looking forward to it.”

High school football practices are slated to begin Monday in Michigan.

– – Quotes via Hugh Bernreuter of MLive Link – –

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford drops bomb on Instagram after Detroit Lions reveal Matthew’s ‘False-Positive’ COVID-19 test

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, explaining that he actually had a false-positive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions remove CB Justin Coleman from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Don Drysdale - 0
We have had some good news to report from the Detroit Lions today. First, the Lions announced that Matthew Stafford had been removed from the...
Read more
General Topic

‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers remembers his buddy, Jamie Samuelsen

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, we all took a punch to the gut when news broke that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen had passed...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement as they remove Matthew Stafford from COVID-IR list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and has been placed back on the Active Roster. The Lions...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Former Michigan State gymnastics coach sentenced to jail time in Nassar-related case

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been sentenced to three months in jail after being found guilty of lying to...
Read more
College Sports

Report: Big Ten to unveil 2020 football schedule tomorrow

Michael Whitaker - 0
The news that Big Ten college football fans everywhere have been waiting for will be announced tomorrow morning. According to sources, the 2020 Big...
Read more
College Sports

Northwestern pauses team workouts after positive COVID-19 test

Michael Whitaker - 0
A player for the Northwestern Wildcats football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and the school has made the decision to pause team workouts....
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Senior Vice President: College Basketball plans to start on schedule

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen fall sports cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country in recent weeks. However, college basketball fans still have...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.