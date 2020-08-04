Battle at the Big House high school football showcase canceled due to COVID-19

Chalk up another sports casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All high school football games that were slated to take place at the University of Michigan’s Big House have been cancelled.
Among the matchups that had been scheduled to begin August 27 include Frankenmuth and Goodrich, Midland Dow and Grand Blanc, and Pinckney and Clarkston.
“With the state waiting until the (Aug.) 20th to confirm schedules and with all the planning and logistics for it to take place, they needed a yes or no and they couldn’t get a yes or no,” Frankenmuth athletic director Kevin Schwedler said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s understandable. It’s unfortunate for the seniors … they were really looking forward to it.”
High school football practices are slated to begin Monday in Michigan.
– – Quotes via Hugh Bernreuter of MLive Link – –