    Detroit Pistons vs Timberwolves preview

    Battle of the Injuries: Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves Face Off with Key Players Out

    By Jeff Bilbrey
    Detroit Pistons vs. Timberwolves


    The Detroit Pistons will look to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home court, where they have a record of 5-14.

    Detroit Pistons (11-33) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21)

    When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

    Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

    TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

    Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

    Streaming: FUBO TV

    Why it Matters

    • With a record of 4-18 in games decided by ten or more points, the Pistons will need to come out strong against the Timberwolves, who are ranked ninth in the NBA for scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.
    • The two teams have met once before this season, with the Pistons coming out victorious with a 116-104 win, led by 28 points from Bojan Bogdanovic.
    • With several key players out for both teams, including Bogdanovic and Karl-Anthony Towns, the outcome of this game will depend on the performance of the remaining players.

    Detroit Pistons vs. Timberwolves By the Numbers

    • The Pistons have a record of 3-7 in their last ten games, averaging 115.5 points per game.
    • The Timberwolves have a record of 4-6 in their last ten games, averaging 112.3 points per game.
    • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves with an average of 24.8 points per game over the last ten games.
    • D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

    What they are saying

    • “We know that we have a tough challenge ahead of us against the Timberwolves, but we’re ready to take them on and come out with a win,” said Pistons player Jaden Ivey.
    • “We’re looking forward to the chance to avenge our loss to the Pistons from earlier this season,” said Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards.

    Injuries

    • Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (right calf), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).
    • Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Anthony Edwards: day-to-day (hip), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).
    detroit pistons

    Detroit Pistons and NBA ArchiveNotes

    Detroit Tigers acquire RHP Edwin Uceta
    Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

