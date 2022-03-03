Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton breaks NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record [Video]

in NFL

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton breaks NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record

There is fast and then there is FAST!

On Thursday, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana and he made sure that everybody will remember his name for a very long time.

Watch as Thornton breaks the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record by posting a time of 4.21 seconds!

Here is another view for ya.

The previous record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the scouting combine was held by John Ross, who clocked in at 4.22 seconds in 2017.

