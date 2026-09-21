Bears Get Tough Caleb Williams Injury Update

The Chicago Bears received a more troubling update on quarterback Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury Monday.

Head coach Ben Johnson told ESPN 1000 that Williams is considered “week to week” and will “likely miss some time,” according to Courtney Cronin’s report.

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Williams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was scrambling toward the end zone on a first-and-goal play when he went down without contact. The Bears quarterback was assisted off the field before being carted to the locker room.

Johnson had initially provided one important piece of good news after the game: the injury was not to Williams’ knee. Still, a hamstring issue was always going to require more testing before Chicago could establish a return timeline.

Monday’s update supplies that clarity. Williams will not be labeled as out for the season, but the Bears are preparing to be without him for at least part of the upcoming schedule.

Chicago will turn to Tyson Bagent if Williams cannot play

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams against Minnesota and would be in line to start if Chicago’s franchise quarterback cannot suit up.

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and an interception before exiting. He also rushed five times for 42 yards, and his mobility remains a critical component of a Bears offense that struggled to score against the Vikings.

The exact length of Williams’ absence remains unknown. “Week to week” is not a specific timetable, but Johnson’s acknowledgment that he will likely miss time moves the situation beyond a day-to-day concern.

As Reuters reported, Williams was able to walk without crutches after the game. That was encouraging, though it did not eliminate the possibility of a meaningful absence.

The NFC North picture could shift quickly

Any missed games for Williams would carry major implications for the Bears and the NFC North. Chicago built its offense around the former No. 1 overall pick, and Bagent would be asked to take over during a pivotal stretch of the season.

The update also underscores why the Bears have not put a return date on Williams. Hamstring injuries can be manageable, but rushing a mobile quarterback back before he is ready creates obvious risk.

For the Lions, the Bears’ injury situation is another reminder of how quickly depth can become a season-defining issue. Detroit is already navigating major availability questions in its own secondary, including Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remaining out of practice.

Chicago will continue gathering information, but Johnson’s message is clear: Williams is expected to be sidelined, and the Bears must prepare accordingly.