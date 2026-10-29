Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket called out Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on Thursday for standing still while three other NFC teams got better. Riger wrote on X:

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“Niners get better. Seahawks get better. Bears get better. Brad Holmes going to go out and make the Lions better? He’s being pushed by NFC powers here. Gotta react or risk losing the belief from the fan base potentially forever. Related coverage Why the Titans Finally Dealt Jeffery Simmons to Chicago Read more → Can’t be considered serious if he stands pat.”

Chicago Bears Got Jeffery Simmons, and Two More NFC Rivals Upgraded

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round selection from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Simmons is not a rental, either. He signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension with Tennessee in June and is under contract through the 2030 season, so Chicago paid two first-round picks for a 29-year-old it gets to keep.

Earlier in the week, the San Francisco 49ers acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Seattle Seahawks landed All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from Indianapolis the same day for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Three NFC playoff hopefuls added a starter in four days, and Detroit has not moved.

Brad Holmes Is Hearing It From Detroit

Lions fans have had enough of watching the rest of the conference get better while Holmes stands pat. Detroit sits at 4-2, third in the NFC North behind the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-2 Bears, and the reaction on X has been loud.

Will Brad Holmes counter the Bears acquisition of Jeffery Simmons?

History tells us no. Let’s make new history! — michael stone (@stoney16) October 29, 2026

Brad Holmes……….F them picks. Go get a CB and a DE and then go compete for a Super Bowl — Matthew (@dimick_matt) October 29, 2026

Detroit… Brad Holmes… we gotta have an all-hands meeting.



We can’t keep letting these NFC teams acquire new talent from these trades and not do anything. We have to do something. — Pepe (@Tem_WithAnE) October 29, 2026

Other teams making trades to get better and what is Brad Holmes up to? pic.twitter.com/ThneRXNdDo — BL’s World (@bashelton75) October 29, 2026

CAN BRAD HOLMES DO SOMETHING PLEASE??!!!!!! 😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/OboPtYrsVv — Coolblew02 (@Coolblew02) October 29, 2026

Lions Will Need to Get Risky at Some Point

Detroit does have first- and second-round picks to trade. If Holmes were to give up a first and a second for a player like Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, it would make Lions fans happy, and the Bears just showed what that tier of player now costs. With that being said, Lions fans have a right to be disappointed that Holmes has not been more aggressive on the trade market.

The NFL Trade Deadline Is 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10

The Lions have until Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET to make a trade to improve their roster. That is when the NFL trade deadline hits. There is no doubt that Holmes is now on the clock. If no moves are made between now and the deadline, there could be serious questions about whether the Lions are contenders down the stretch.